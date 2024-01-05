Author to discuss mystery of missing ships, aircraft and people on Jan. 16 at library

GAYLORD —The state of Michigan is not only known as a water and winter wonderland, it is also known for its missing ships, aircraft and people.

Author Ross Richardson will host a discussion at 6 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Otsego County Library, 700 S. Otsego Ave. in Gaylord, on many of these enigmas based on his popular website michiganmysteries.com.

Richardson will discuss his explorations of some of Michigan’s most mysterious disappearances as well as share how some of the baffling cold cases get solved. The discussion will include shipwreck stories as well as investigations into missing aircraft. Copies of his books will be available for sale after the program.

For more information about this program and other upcoming library events, visit the library website or contact Lori Rinaldi at (989) 732-5841 or lrinaldi@otsego.org. No registration is required to attend this program, and refreshments are provided compliment of the Friends of the Otsego County Library.

