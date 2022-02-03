Author Ibram X. Kendi on keeping the context in teaching Black history

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tanya Rivero
    American journalist
  • Errol Barnett
    Errol Barnett
    British television presenter

As the United States celebrates Black History Month, teachers are facing roadblocks and controversy over how American history is taught. CBS News racial justice contributor and five-time New York Times best-selling author Ibram X. Kendi joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Errol Barnett to discuss efforts to ban Critical Race Theory in schools and why the context of Black history is needed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories