Author Ibram X. Kendi on keeping the context in teaching Black history
- Tanya RiveroAmerican journalist
- Errol BarnettBritish television presenter
As the United States celebrates Black History Month, teachers are facing roadblocks and controversy over how American history is taught. CBS News racial justice contributor and five-time New York Times best-selling author Ibram X. Kendi joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Errol Barnett to discuss efforts to ban Critical Race Theory in schools and why the context of Black history is needed.