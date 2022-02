The Hill

Mary Trump - the niece of former President Donald Trump - announced Tuesday night that she will be joining a growing list of artists who are pulling their content from Spotify in protest of what they say is a spread of COVID-19 disinformation on the steaming platform."I'm removing my podcast from @Spotify. I know it's not a big deal but hope it will be part of a growing avalanche," the author and psychologist wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to #...