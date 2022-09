TheStreet.com

Volume trends started to pick up after the markets were pounded thanks to some not-so-soothing words from Jay Powell and the ball just kept on rolling. The markets (S&P 500) are now severely oversold having been down five of the last six sessions, but the longer this goes on the less likely buyers will commit to stocks. After testing the much-talked-about 3900 level, buyers came back with a vengeance and took the S&P 500 index up more than 100 points from the lows, more than 2.2%, on some decent turnover.