Author Salman Rushdie lost sight in eye, use of hand in N.Y. attack, agent says

An August attack on Salman Rushdie left the award-winning author without the use of one of his hands or sight in one eye, his literary agent said.

Rushdie, 75, was hospitalized and put on a ventilator after a man, identified as Hadi Matar, stabbed him onstage ahead of an Aug. 12 lecture at the Chautauqua Institution near Buffalo.

The attack left Rusdhie with three serious neck wounds and numerous injuries to his chest and torso, the agent, Andrew Wylie, said in a new interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais. He was flown to a Philadelphia hospital and required surgery.

“He’s going to live. ... That’s the important thing,” Wylie told the newspaper, describing the incident as a “brutal attack.”

Wylie didn’t specify whether the Indian-born Rushdie remained hospitalized, but said the attack left the author with nerve damage to one of his arms.

He compared the incident to the fatal shooting of musician John Lennon, who was killed at the the Dakota apartment building in New York by Mark David Chapman in 1980.

“You can’t protect against it because it’s totally unexpected and illogical,” Wylie said.

Matar, 24, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges and remains behind bars. He is from Fairview, N.J.

Wylie previously said the attack left Rushdie with a damaged liver, in addition to the arm and eye wounds.

Rushdie is known for novels such as 1981′s “Midnight’s Children,” which won the prestigious Booker Prize, and 1988′s controversial “The Satanic Verses,” for which Iran issued a fatwa calling for the author’s death amid accusations of blasphemy within the Muslim community. Rushdie went into hiding, while riots led to at least 45 deaths, including the murder of the author’s Japanese translator.

Many public figures condemned the August attack against Rushdie, who has long been an advocate for freedom of expression.

“This act of violence is appalling,” Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to President Biden, said in August.

“We are thankful to good citizens and first responders for helping Mr. Rushdie so quickly after the attack and to law enforcement for its swift and effective work, which is ongoing.”

With News Wire Services