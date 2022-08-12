Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed during Lecture in Upstate New York

Acclaimed novelist Salman Rushdie was stabbed while preparing to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday morning, the Associated Press reported.

The BBC reports that Rushdie was stabbed in the neck. His condition is not yet known.

Rushdie has been living under the threat of assassination since Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini — then the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran — issued a fatwa calling for the author to be killed in 1989. His fourth novel, The Satanic Verses, was published in 1988, and included what was considered by some to be an unflattering and blasphemous depiction of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

The United Kingdom and Iran ended diplomatic relations with each other over the fatwa, and only reestablished them in 1998 when the Iranian president at the time, Mohammad Khatami, stated that he would “neither support nor hinder assassination operations on Rushdie.”

There is a bounty on Rushdie’s head of over $3 million offered by a religious foundation in Iran.

An eyewitness told the New York Times that “there was just one attacker,” and that “he was dressed in black. He had a loose black garment on. He ran with lightning speed over to him.”

The attack on Rushdie comes in the context of increased aggression from the Iranian regime. Last year, a kidnapping plot against dissident Masih Alinjad, who now holds U.S. citizenship and reports on human rights abuses in Iran, was exposed by the Department of Justice. On Wednesday, the DOJ revealed its discovery of a planned assassination attempt against former national security advisor John Bolton.

