‘Authoritarian’ or ‘brave?’ DeSantis aggressively uses power to suspend elected Democrats from office

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of the prosecutor in Orlando is drawing attention to his repeated use of his executive authority to remove local officials whose policies he disagrees with, but who have not been charged with crimes.

Unlike previous Florida governors of both parties, who used their power under the Florida Constitution to suspend elected officials when they were charged with breaking the law, DeSantis has repeatedly removed elected officials for political and policy reasons.

Wednesday’s move — suspending Monique Worrell, the state attorney in Orange and Osceola counties — comes as DeSantis is looking to change the subject away from the turmoil that has engulfed his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

His presidential campaign team pushed out a series of talking points and other messages on social media touting what he’d done to Worrell, a Democrat who was elected in 2020 with 65.7% of the vote. “This is what we can expect under a DeSantis presidency,” Adam Laxalt, chair of Never Back Down, the super PAC supporting DeSantis, posted on social media.

In his four years and seven months in office, DeSantis has removed nine county elected officials who weren’t charged with crimes, a South Florida Sun Sentinel review of state suspension orders shows. From his first days in office, DeSantis used the suspension power far more expansively than his Republican predecessor, former Gov. Rick Scott, now the state’s junior senator.

During his eight years as governor, Scott suspended one elected official who hadn’t been criminally charged.

DeSantis’ suspensions of elected officials who weren’t charged with crimes affected eight Democrats and one Republican. The one such Scott suspension was of a Democrat.

“All governors have suspended, but one of the key differences for DeSantis is he seems to suspend local officials when he has political and policy disagreements, as opposed to indictments or other clear evidence of illegality or wrongdoing,” said Aubrey Jewett, a political scientist at the University of Central Florida.

“This latest, with Monique Worrell fits that to a T,” Jewett said. “Worrell has operated her office as she said she would” when she ran for the job, he said, and her removal looks as if it’s a case of “suspending someone based on policy disagreements.”

Last year, as he was running for reelection, DeSantis removed five Democrats from their elected offices: Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four Democratic members of the Broward County School Board. (The School Board members’ performances were condemned in a grand jury report; none was charged.)

DeSantis replaced Democrats Worrell and Warren with county judges he’d previously appointed to the bench. Both DeSantis replacement picks had backgrounds as members of the Federalist Society, an incubator of conservative and limited-government legal thinking that has effectively become a requirement for judicial nominations during former President Donald Trump’s term and DeSantis’ governorship.

“That makes it pretty clear that it’s a policy disagreement, not because it was actually a clear cut case of malfeasance or misfeasance or that they’ve been indicted. This looks very partisan, and so certainly any critics of the governor could look at this record and make a strong case that there’s a partisan political motive behind it.”

DeSantis replaced the four female Democratic Broward School Board members with Republican men.

The suspensions of Worrell and Warren contrast with the way Scott approached a decision by Aramis Ayala, then the Orange-Osceola state attorney, not to seek the death penalty in a high-profile case involving a man charged with murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer — or against anyone else. Scott did not remove her from office for her actions; instead, he transferred capital cases from her to a different state attorney’s office.

Political reaction

Republicans praised DeSantis’ latest move.

Appearing with DeSantis when he announced the decision in Tallahassee, state Attorney General Ashley Moody said “we’re fortunate to have a governor committed to both the rule of law and to holding elected officials accountable for doing the jobs that they swore to do.”

Moody, a Republican ally of DeSantis, said it wasn’t a political move. “ I commend Governor DeSantis for taking this brave step and ensuring that citizens of the Ninth Circuit have a prosecutor that puts their public safety as their very first agenda.”

Wayne Ivey, the Republican sheriff of Brevard County, joined Moody’s praise.

“When it comes to law and order, Governor DeSantis is not playing. Governor DeSantis, like I and all the others standing up here, took an oath, an oath of office to protect our communities. He understands that government’s one and only responsibility is to protect its citizens. His actions today without question saved the lives of citizens in central Florida. They also saved the lives of citizens in other parts of this state,” Ivey said. “I’m honored to stand here today and watch the action he’s taking to save lives.”

Democrats have repeatedly expressed outrage at DeSantis’ suspensions of people who haven’t been charged criminally, and did so again Wednesday.

“Ron DeSantis’ autocratic removal of yet another elected official, purely because he disagrees with her decisions, is the epitome of the weaponization of government. The authoritarian tactic of removing duly-elected officials without legal cause is a direct affront to voters and Gov. DeSantis’ removal of the Orlando State Attorney is a brazen and petulant act of a flailing presidential candidate whose disregard for democracy and the rule of law is deeply troubling,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Weston, the senior Democrat in the Florida congressional delegation, said in a statement.

“Tin-pot dictators and MAGA extremists will certainly smile on the governor’s dictatorial power grab,” she added.

State Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, also condemned the removal of Worrell.

“The governor is not only floundering in his campaign, but in his adherence to our democracy,” Powell said in a statement. “For the second time in as many years, the governor has seized power from the people, ousting their elected choice for state attorney and imperiously imposing his own. This is not how democracy works in Florida. This is not how democracy works in the United States of America.”

Jewett said DeSantis’ latest action — and the criticism from Democrats — likely helps him with Republican primary voters in other states who will determine the party’s presidential nominee.

“I think politically it helps him. I don’t know that it’s going to be the game changer that he needs to reset his campaign,” he said. “It gives him one more piece of evidence to show that he’s an active, conservative governor and doesn’t just talk about things, but he does things.”

Governor’s power

The Florida Constitution allows the governor to suspend “any county officer, for malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony.”

The governor gets to appoint someone to fill the office as long as the person is suspended.

In his January 2019 inaugural address, DeSantis hinted at what might be coming: “So let there be no misunderstanding: As governor, I will lead with purpose and conviction on behalf of the people of Florida,” he said. “If a local official is neglectful of required duties, I will remove the official.”

Authority to suspend city, town or village elected officials is more limited. “[A]ny elected municipal officer indicted for crime may be suspended from office until acquitted,” the Constitution states. In most cases the municipal government fills the vacancy in whatever method other vacancies are filled, usually by the city, town or village council or commission.

“On one level, he can do this, it’s legal,” Jewett said. “From a different perspective is it democratic and the right thing to do — democratic with a small ‘d’ — and I think there the answer is ‘no,’” he said. “Just because you can do something doesn’t mean that ethically and morally you should do it.”

There is a way to challenge the governor’s power: Someone like a sheriff, supervisor of elections or school board member who is suspended can appeal to the Florida Senate. Senators have power to remove the person from the office — or reinstate the suspended official.

But it may be more theoretical than practical.

A Senate trial is a complex, drawn out and expensive undertaking for a suspended official, who has to pay for their own legal representation. And there are many reasons, largely political, that a suspended official has little chance of prevailing.

In January 2019, DeSantis suspended then-Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, saying he demonstrated incompetence and neglect of duty in connection with the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, in which 17 people were killed, and the 2017 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting, in which five people were killed.

The Senate appointed a special master — Dudley Goodlette, a highly respected former Republican state legislator and lawyer — to investigate. After a lengthy inquiry, Goodlette found there weren’t grounds to remove Israel, and recommended that the Senate reinstate him.

The Senate voted almost entirely along party lines — with the Republican majority supporting the Republican governor — to uphold DeSantis’ suspension of the Democratic sheriff and remove him from office.

Since then, DeSantis’ sway with the Legislature has increased, with lawmakers loath to cross him.

Suspension history

Scott’s one suspension of someone who wasn’t charged with a crime was in 2018, as his term was ending and he was the senator-elect.

He suspended Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes after the conclusion of a controversial, drawn-out midterm recount. Scott cited missed deadlines, lost ballots and a lack of information.

Snipes had already resigned with a delayed effective date, then Scott suspended her and she withdrew the resignation. Snipes challenged the suspension in court. A federal judge ruled that Snipes could not be reinstated, but he rebuked Scott, saying he “vilified” her and didn’t provide enough specific reasons backing up the suspension.

After DeSantis took office in January 2019, he reached a deal with Snipes in which he lifted her suspension and she resigned.

In 2003, then-Gov. Jeb Bush suspended then-Broward Supervisor of Elections Miriam Oliphant, accusing her of incompetence and mismanagement and saying he had no faith she could properly run the 2004 elections. He appointed Snipes, who was elected to full terms in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

DeSantis began his term with a flurry of suspensions. In his first 10 days as governor, he removed the elected Broward sheriff, the elected Palm Beach County supervisor of elections, and the elected Okaloosa County schools superintendent, alleging incompetence or poor performance for events that took place before he was governor.

DeSantis has also suspended 18 other county and municipal officials who have been charged with crimes since he took office in addition to the nine elected officials he suspended who weren’t charged.

Still outstanding — for the past 18 months — is the question of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, who was appointed by DeSantis when he suspended Israel and later elected to a full term in office.

On Feb. 1, 2022, the day after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found Tony repeatedly lied on law enforcement applications, DeSantis at a news conference said that, “We are going to review everything, take a look. We saw the initial report. It will be something we will be reviewing in the coming days.”

Anthony Man can be reached at aman@sunsentinel.com, on Twitter @browardpolitics and on Post.news/@browardpolitics