Authorites search for homeless killer as 3 were shot over 3 days this week

Los Angeles city officials say a search is underway for what they believe is a serial killer targeting homeless people.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and Mayor Karen Bass said Friday afternoon that one person is believed to be responsible for the killings of three homeless people in separate shootings carried out this week in different parts of the city.

/ Credit: KCAL News

They are urging people living on the streets to seek shelter and not to sleep outside alone. All three victims were killed as they slept alone in generally open areas.

The shootings occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 26-29.

This is a developing story.

