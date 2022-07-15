Authorities: 1 shot in University City, possibly connected to Concord shooting

One person was hurt in a shooting in the University City area of Charlotte early Friday morning, paramedics confirmed to Channel 9.

It all happened at about 2 a.m. on Halton Park Drive, near University City Boulevard and Interstate 485. MEDIC said it took one person to the hospital.

A Channel 9 crew could see both Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Concord police at the scene focusing on a gray car.

Concord police said the scene could be related to a shooting that was reported just after 1 a.m. Friday in Concord’s Southern Chase subdivision, off of Zion Church Road.

We’ve reached out to CMPD for more information as well.

Authorities did not say what led up to either shooting or if they are looking for any suspects in either case.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

