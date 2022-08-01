Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers

Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported.

At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initially said one deputy had been shot, but about 30 minutes later, they said a total of three deputies were hurt, WTVD reported.

Two deputies were flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville to be treated and the third deputies was taken to a hospital in Goldsboro. Their conditions have not been released.

According to authorities, a suspect has barricaded themselves inside the home where the deputies went. The scene is currently active, WTVD reported.

No other details have been released at this point. Return to this story for updates.

