Authorities find 42 guns, dozens of types of drugs at Gresham man’s residence: Officials

PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — A Gresham man was arrested Friday after authorities found at least 16 types of drugs and 42 firearms at the man’s residence, officials said.

Authorities also intercepted an international package he ordered that contained MDMA, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Riley Hinds, 38, was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“According to court documents, on January 9, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Los Angeles International Airport seized an inbound package from the Netherlands containing approximately 2.5 pounds of MDMA. The package, addressed to ‘James Settler’, an alias used by Hinds to open a mailing box at a UPS Store in Gresham, was handed over to special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Portland for further investigation,” officials said.

After Hinds was arrested, authorities say they executed a federal search on his home and located the guns and narcotics. Officials also located and seized multiple drug processing tools and packaging materials, four firearm suppressors, two unfinished ghost guns and six sets of body armor.

Hinds made his first appearance in federal court on Monday and was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

