Suspicious brush fire burns homes in South Daytona, 4 juveniles detained

One person has been arrested in connection with a suspicious brush fire in South Daytona that set two houses on fire on Monday afternoon, police said.

South Daytona Beach police Lt. Brian Craig said four juveniles have been detained and were being interviewed late Monday afternoon.

"Multiple people saw the juveniles running from the woods and we were able to identify them," Craig said.

Craig said the juvenile arrested could face arson charges but the incident is still under investigation.

Craig said the brush fire was estimated to be between three and four acres and burned from the entrance of the Coventry Forest subdivision on Reed Canal Road and Oak Lea Drive, east to the railroad tracks.

The homes that caught fire were empty, Craig said.

"The houses were unoccupied at the time, so there were no injuries reported," Craig said.

A dispatcher said one of the homes that caught fire was located at 526 Brooks Circle. Officials also said they were also working at a home at 538 Brooks Circle.

The fire was contained around 2:36 p.m., Craig said.

The State Fire Marshal's Office and South Daytona police are investigating the suspicious brush fire, Craig said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida home in South Daytona catches fire from brush fire