Authorities: 7 pounds of marijuana found on Decatur man

Michael Wetzel, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
Oct. 6—A Decatur man is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation by three crime units yielded about 7 pounds of marijuana, authorities said.

The Morgan Sheriff's Office said it partnered with Decatur Police and United States postal inspectors in the arrest of D'Markus Shaqur Jones, 24, during a traffic stop in Southwest Decatur on Friday.

During the stop, Decatur Police Department K-9 Officer Baron was deployed to conduct an open air sniff of the vehicle and showed a positive indication to the presence of drugs.

Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit agents executed a search warrant and discovered six vacuum sealed bags of marijuana weighing about seven pounds.

Jones was taken to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000.

