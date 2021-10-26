Authorities admit mistaking Brian Laundrie’s mother for him during surveillance into Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Investigators seeking Brian Laundrie as a “person of interest” in his girlfriend’s strangulation murder mistook his mother for the 23-year-old man while surveilling his parents’ house, they acknowledged Monday.

But they said he had probably already been dead by the time that happened.

“Other than confusion, it likely changed nothing,” North Port, Florida, police spokesman Josh Taylor told WFLA-TV on Tuesday. “There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased. He still needed to be found.”

Police in North Port began tracking Laundrie and saw him leave in his grey Mustang on Monday, Sept. 13, and return two days later. As it turned out, the person returning was his mom, Roberta Laundrie, they told WINK-TV.

“They’re kind of built similarly,” police spokesman Josh Taylor told WINK, acknowledging that errors had been made. “When the family reported him (missing) on Friday, that was certainly news to us that they had not seen him. We thought that we had seen Brian initially come back into that home on that Wednesday. But we now know that that wasn’t true.”

Taylor admitted that they probably saw “his mom who was wearing a baseball cap.”

On Friday, Sept. 17, the family reported him missing, his parents saying they hadn’t seen Brian Laundrie since the previous Tuesday. They later changed that to Monday the 13th.

Just a few days earlier, on Sept. 11, Gabby Petito’s parents had reported her missing. The 22-year-old and Laundrie, who were engaged, had set out earlier in the summer on a road trip. He had returned alone on Sept. 1, offering no explanation. Her remains were found later in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, her death deemed a homicide. She died of strangulation, a Wyoming coroner ruled.

Police had searched the home that Laundrie and Petito had shared with his parents. They had issued a warrant for his arrest based on his alleged use of credit cards that were not his. They combed a nearby wildlife park that his parents said he’d gone to, and last week found remains that the FBI later confirmed were those of Brian Laundrie.

An autopsy on Laundrie was inconclusive, The Associated Press reported Monday. His family said his remains would be cremated, and there would be no funeral.

