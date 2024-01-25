Authorities alert businesses of ATM burglary theft spree in Acadiana

(KLFY)– A local police chief is warning businesses of an ATM theft scheme. The latest theft happened at Kwik Stop in Church Point early Wednesday morning.

“The ATM was actually right here on the floor. It was bolted down. They pried that up before they did vacate the area through the door right there, causing significant damage,” Arnaudville Police Chief Josh Ross told News 10, describing how the thieves stole an ATM from Myran’s Maison de Manger restaurant in December.

Arrests made for Opelousas shooting, pregnant victim in critical condition

Wearing black ski masks, the burglars used a crowbar to break the glass on the front door, then a chain and truck to pry it open. Next, one burglar ties the chain to the ATM, while the other drove the get-away vehicle, pulling the ATM out of the business.

The two men then load it up into their truck and drive away. In this case, the burglars removed the cash box from inside then dumped the ATM in the street.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Recently, thieves have been on a crime spree. In the last week, they’ve stolen ATM’s from a liquor store in Sunset, a convenience store in Cecilia, and the Kwik Stop in Church Point.

Arnaudville Police Chief Josh Ross believes it’s the same suspects.

“I’m sure that the people who are taking these ATMs, it’s not their first time in the business, the night they’re robbing it. They’ve been in before. They’ve obviously seen the area. They’ve scoped it out because they didn’t touch the cash register,” he explained. “They’re not touching anything else. They’re coming straight to the ATMs. They’re hooking them straight up and straight leaving.”

Not only does the crime cost the owners thousands of dollars to repair their business, Chief Ross said it hurts the public.

“There’s a heightened sense of insecurity by people who visit the establishment here. The person who actually owns the ATM is out some money. Overall, it wreaks havoc on not just the business but the community as a whole,” he added.

According to the chief, law enforcement agencies across Acadiana are working now together to catch the thieves.

“Every thief gets caught. Turn yourself in. Come talk to us. It’s only a matter of time,” Ross said.

He added that the truck used in the Myran’s robbery was stolen.

The chief also wants to remind people that law enforcement agencies typically offer a reward for tips that lead to the apprehension of suspects in crimes like this.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.