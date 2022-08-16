Authorities: Altoona man leads two high-speed chases within 30 minutes

Aug. 16—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire County man led two high-speed pursuits within 30 minutes between Altoona and Fall Creek, authorities say.

Kevin M. Hays was eventually arrested when he returned to his town of Washington residence, police said.

Hays, 22, 6439 Sandy Ridge Lane, Altoona, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of eluding an officer.

A $250 cash bail was set for Hays, who returns to court Sept. 29.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, an Altoona police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hays' vehicle at South Beach Drive and Joanne Lane in Altoona. The officer activated his emergency lights after Hays committed three traffic infractions.

The officer activated his siren when Hays subsequently increased his speed.

The pursuit continued on Joanne Lane, East Shore Drive and Nine Mile Creek Road. The officer terminated the pursuit after two minutes when Hays hit speeds of 100 mph.

At 12:28 a.m., an Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy found Hays' vehicle driving north on Pheasant Road, near Nine Mile Creek Road.

Hays turned off his vehicle's headlights when the deputy began to pursue him. Hays also reached speeds of 100 mph during this pursuit.

A tire deflation device was successfully used on Hays' vehicle on Highway K. The deputy could see heavy smoke in the area and smelled burned rubber.

As the deputy neared Fall Creek, he saw Hays' vehicle turn onto a side street near State Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The deputy followed a fluid trail and found Hays' vehicle in a driveway in the 300 block of Liberty Street.

Hays had already fled the vehicle on foot. Deputies found Hays going between two houses but then lost sight of him.

Hays arrived at his residence at 4:25 a.m. and was subsequently taken into custody.

If convicted of the two charges, Hays could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.