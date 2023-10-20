Authorities analyzing 'suspicious device' found near convenience store

Oct. 19—A "suspicious device" found Wednesday has been sent to a lab for further investigation, according to police.

The St. Joseph Police Department closed off a portion of North 25th Street on Wednesday after reports that a "suspicious device" was in a truck bed at 2420 Frederick Ave.

The St. Joseph Police Department arrived on scene and, upon inspection, called the Kansas City Police Department and its bomb squad to assist.

While it's unclear exactly what the device was at this time, Capt. Jeff Wilson with the police department said Thursday that it appeared to have flammable capabilities.

The device has been sent to the lab to be analyzed, and detectives are looking into the origin of the device, which Wilson said could take a while. He said it has been years since a bomb squad was called into St. Joseph.

Employees at the Speedy's Convenience Store said the truck had been in the empty parking lot since 7 a.m. St. Joseph police received notification of the suspicious device at 4:29 p.m., according to a press release.

Police told employees at the nearby Speedy's that they were blocking off the area and they had to leave. The convenience store closed on Wednesday around 6 p.m.

The area is now safe and open to the public.