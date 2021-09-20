Authorities announce a $50,000 reward for information in the unsolved death of a Connecticut a mother of two who was strangled and left in Burlington in 2018.

State authorities on Monday posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of Kelsey Mazzamaro, a 26-year old Litchfield mother who was strangled and left in a pond in a remote part of Burlington three years ago.

New Britain State’s Attorney Brian Preleski announced the reward at a press conference Monday afternoon on Upson Road in Burlington, near where Mazzamaro’s body was spotted by a passing motorist on May 6, 2018. Preleski was joined by Mazzamaro’s father, Carl, as well as members of the state police and cold case investigators for the Chief State’s Attorney’s office.

“At the time of her death, Kelsey was 26 years old,” Preleski said. “She had two young children who she adored and who will now grow up without their mother in their lives. Her family loved and cared about her.”

“We are here because despite diligent investigative efforts by the Connecticut State Police, Kelsey’s murder remains unsolved,” Preleski said. “In the hope of continuing to move this investigation forward, I am announcing today that Gov. Lamont has offered a reward in the amount of $50,000 to any individual providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of Kelsey’s killer.”

Preleski said authorities are confident that there are witness with information that can move the investigation forward. He said authorities hope the reward will be an incentive. He said even a seemingly insignificant detail could be the clue that causes the investigation to come together.

He said Mazzamaro was a frequent visitor to Waterbury and Torrington

He said authorities are asking anyone with information about Mazzamaro’s whereabouts on May 5 or May 6 of 2018 call (866) 623-8058.

“At some point Kelsey’s children are going to want to know what happened to their mother. Ultimately, we are asking for your help in giving them an answer,” Preleski said.