Authorities to announce arrest Thursday morning in Kennywood Park triple shooting

Allegheny County Police are scheduled to announce an arrest Thursday morning in the Kennywood Park triple shooting.

A press conference with Allegheny County police and West Mifflin police will be held at 11 a.m. We will stream the announcement LIVE on our WPXI Now streaming apps.

On Sept. 24, three people were shot inside the park in the “Lost Kennywood” section by the “Musik Express” ride around 10:49 p.m.

One 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is in stable condition at a hospital. A 39-year-old man was also shot in the leg and was treated and released. A second 15-year-old boy was grazed in his leg by a bullet and was later taken to a hospital by a family member. He was last listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that two groups of juveniles were involved in an altercation and that was when shots were fired.

Previous coverage: Gun found near Kennywood Park shooting that injured 3 people was stolen in Ohio

One handgun was recovered on Kennywood property, police said. On Monday afternoon, Allegheny County Police said that a trace from that recovered firearm revealed that it had been stolen from a vehicle in Columbus, Ohio in August 2021.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW



