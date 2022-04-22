Authorities announce no charges in fatal Bow accident last year

Apr. 22—Bow-resident and father Thomas Ouellette, who lost two sons in a highway accident last September, was speaking to one of his sons who had his father's phone in hand and was cropping photographs just before the fatal accident, authorities said on Friday.

"There was a drift of the car, obviously. The theory is the son had his phone, the driver's phone, and was doing something with photographs," said Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin.

Coughlin announced Friday that a lengthy investigation by New Hampshire State Police found insufficient evidence to bring charges against Ouellette.

On Sept. 10, Ouellette was driving his two children — Gavin Ouellette, 6, and Nicholas Ouellette, 16 — to school when his SUV struck a tractor-trailer parked in the breakdown lane on the southbound side of I-89. The two boys died in the accident.

The death prompted an outpouring of grief and support for the surviving family of four. Thomas Ouellette was a police officer in Bow and had recently been named school resource officer at Bow High School. He retired from the department last month.

In a bedside interview with New Hampshire State Police the day of the accident, Ouellette could not recall all that happened, and he did not take part in subsequent interviews, according to Coughlin.

"The last thing he recalled is he looked over at his son Nick, and he was talking to him," Coughlin said.

The tractor trailer, which was disabled, was registered to Laroche Carrier LLC, which is based in Fort Wayne, Ind., according to previous news accounts. Coughlin said the rig was totally within the breakdown lane, and the driver had put out caution triangles.

Brian Greklek-McKeon, an assistant Hillsborough County Attorney, said Ouellette spoke to New Hampshire State Police troopers from his hospital bed and agreed to a blood draw. But he hired a lawyer afterward and did not consent to an interview.

Ouellette's telephone was found in the car, and photos — some taken that morning — were being cropped and sent to Nicholas' phone, Greklek-McKeon said.

Story continues

"Based on the evidence we had, we couldn't put the phone in the driver's hand," said Greklek-McKeon, the prosecutor assigned to the investigation.

Speed and the highway condition were not factors in the accident, the prosecutors said.

Coughlin said that his office handled the case to avoid any appearance of a conflict with the Merrimack County Attorney. The Merrimack County Attorney handles criminal prosecutions in Bow.

In a statement, Coughlin said his office is committed to the prosecution of all fatal collisions when sufficient evidence exists.

"This decision is not a reflection of the investigation itself, but rather of the state of all the evidence gathered, bearing in mind the State's obligation to prove any charges brought against Mr. Ouellette beyond a reasonable doubt," the statement reads.