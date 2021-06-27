Authorities apprehend suspect who allegedly shot victim in west Mitchell

Jun. 27—Mitchell authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and wounded a victim Saturday night near the 200 block of North Edmunds Street in Mitchell.

At around 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, authorities responded to an individual who was reportedly shot by a male suspect in the 200 block of North Edmunds Street near the Whittier Loft apartments. After the incident occurred, the suspect, who authorities have not released the name of as of early Sunday morning, fled the scene and led officers on a manhunt in the central portion of Mitchell for roughly an hour.

Scanner traffic indicated officers surrounded an apartment building near Third Avenue and North Rowley Street where the suspect was believed to be hiding inside around 12:50 a.m. Shortly after, the suspect was apprehended around 1:15 a.m., scanner traffic indicated. Mitchell Police, Davison County Sheriff's Office and State Highway Patrol troopers were among the authorities who led the manhunt.

During the manhunt, armed officers searched through parking lots and residential areas near the 200 block of North Edmunds Street and West Second Avenue, asking passerby traffic to be on high alert and steer clear of the area.

The victim who was shot was transported to the hospital, but no further information on the status of the victim is available at this time. According to a Mitchell Public Safety Department official, no further information on the incident is being released as of early Sunday morning. Updates will be provided at mitchellrepublic.com, as more information is released.