Authorities apprehend suspect in North Carolina murder

Apr. 16—The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department, Meridian Police Department and East Mississippi Drug Task Force apprehended a suspect wanted for homicide in Charlotte on Thursday.

Mortez Hurse II, 45, had an outstanding warrant for a homicide, said Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

The Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department said on Friday that detectives have charged Hurse for the 2018 murder of Preston Nicholson.

At about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department received a notification on the 911 dispatch from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The police department knew that Hurse was traveling through Toomsuba and was driving an 18-wheeler, Calhoun said.

After spotting the 18-wheeler on the interstate, units with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department, Meridian Police Department and the East Mississippi Drug Task Force responded to intercept Hurse. Authorities then initiated a traffic stop and took Hurse into custody.

Hurse is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility until he is extradited to North Carolina. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department also has an ongoing drug investigation on Hurse, Calhoun said.