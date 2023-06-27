Authorities apprehend three fugitives in Hartford, all wanted in different cases

Three fugitives were arrested in Hartford Tuesday, including a man wanted on attempted murder charges who fled authorities and forced his way into a local apartment during an escape attempt, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force and Hartford police said they arrested Javion Bolton, 21, Tyreke Hamil, 23, and Antwan Yopp, 21, on outstanding warrants.

Bolton was wanted after Las Vegas Metro Police on May 17 obtained a warrant charging him with two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, officials said. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Task Force was asked to help apprehend Bolton. He was found Tuesday in Hartford in a family member’s apartment on Park Street, where officials said he fled out the back door and forced his way into another residence that was occupied by two adults and three juveniles.

Bolton was apprehended shortly thereafter and charged as a fugitive from justice. He also is charged with second-degree burglary and interfering with police for entering the occupied residence, authorities said.

Also taken into custody Tuesday was Hamil, a New York resident, who has been accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Authorities in New York obtained a warrant or his arrest in September 2021 and, in May of this year, requested the assistance of the New York-New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, which tracked him to Hartford.

Hamil was found Tuesday in a vehicle in the area of Westbourne Parkway and was charged as a fugitive from justice. He is expected to be extradited to New York.

Yopp, a Hartford resident, was apprehended in the area of Bellevue Street Tuesday. He was wanted on four warrants stemming from domestic incidents which included a second-degree assault charge.