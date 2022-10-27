Authorities: Armed fugitive killed by US Marshal in Missouri

·1 min read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon at a home in Kansas City, Missouri, patrol spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe said.

Marshals were working with Kansas City police to serve a warrant when agents spotted Bailes at a nearby home, Lowe said, and a family member confirmed Bailes was living there.

When agents knocked, Bailes opened the door and pointed a gun at them, prompting a marshal to fire one shot, killing him, Lowe said.

Bailes was a suspect in a shooting and aggravated robbery in Kansas City, Kansas. He walked away from a halfway house in Leavenworth County and a warrant was issued for him on Sept. 18.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. chip industry body urges R&D infrastructure upgrade with Chips Act funds

    Funds from the recently passed $52 billion Chips and Science Act should be used to upgrade existing U.S. research and development infrastructure as well as building new facilities, a chips industry body said on Thursday. In addition to tens of billions of dollars for building back U.S. chip manufacturing capacity, the Chips and Science act carved out $2 billion for the Defense Department and $11 billion for the Commerce Department to allocate for chip R&D.

  • Preliminary exam for officer charged with death of Patrick Lyoya begins

    Christopher Schurr, a former Grand Rapids police officer, faces a single count of second-degree murder for the April shooting.

  • NLRB alleges Amazon's Jassy violated labor law in interviews

    The National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint accusing Amazon CEO Andy Jassy of violating labor law during media interviews this year where he said workers are better off without a union. The complaint, dated Tuesday, focuses on two sit-down interviews Jassy conducted with CNBC and Bloomberg in April and June - some of the few times he has spoken publicly since the historic labor win at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York earlier this year. In the April interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Jassy said he believes workers are better off having “direct connections with their managers” and stressed unions could get in the way of change because they’re “much more bureaucratic” and “much slower.”

  • Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck

    Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized Wednesday after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road, law enforcement officials said. Barbour, 75, had the wreck near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Jackson. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff told The Associated Press that Barbour was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after the wreck, which happened at about 5:30 p.m. A news release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol hours later described Barbour as “stable and alert" with injuries that were not life-threatening.

  • Coldwater man charged with shooting girlfriend in heart with pellet gun

    Richard Stolte is charged with aggravated assault less than murder, third-offense domestic violence, and using a firearm during a felony.

  • Herschel Walker Suggests Biden, Warnock Behind Abortion Allegations

    Fox NewsAfter a second woman came forward anonymously Wednesday to say that Herschel Walker urged her to get an abortion, the Georgia Senate candidate claimed the allegation was a “lie” in a Fox News interview.“You’re saying you don’t know this person?” Bret Baier asked, referring to the woman who said she was driven against her wishes to an abortion clinic in Dallas, Texas in the 1990s.“What I’m saying is this is a lie, and I’ve said it once and I’ve moved on in my campaign and moved on because

  • Trump's lawyers accept subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee

    Attorneys for Donald Trump have accepted service of the subpoena issued to the former president by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, a source

  • AB InBev raises 2022 outlook as its beer sales accelerate

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as beer sales accelerated, and raised its 2022 outlook to the top-end of its previous forecast range. AB InBev, the maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, sold 3.7% more beer and other drinks during July-September, a growth rate faster than that seen in the first or second quarters, with strong expansion in Mexico and South Africa. He said that even in Europe, where consumers are switching to lower cost grocery retailers, they continued to buy established beer brands and, in some cases, were choosing beer instead of higher priced wine or spirits.

  • Mother of dead boy found in suitcase is still on the run, Indiana police say. What we know

    Dejuane Anderson will be charged with murder, police say, after being accused of killing her son, Cairo Jordan. So where is she?

  • VR gaming startup ForeVR Games raises $10M to grow its library of Wii Sports-like titles

    While Meta tries to convince users to attend virtual work meetings in its metaverse, ForeVR Games, a VR gaming startup with casual games like bowling, darts and cornhole, is a reminder that virtual reality is supposed to be fun. ForeVR announced today a $10 million Series A funding round, which is being put toward building its gaming portfolio and cementing itself as the “Wii Sports of VR.” Lobby Capital led the Series A funding round with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners and Galaxy Interactive.

  • Pawns chasing Saudi blood money come to Doral as LIV Golf wraps up its inaugural season | Opinion

    Welcome to Miami, men of LIV Golf.

  • Russell Wilson remains limited in Thursday’s practice

    Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said on Wednesday that his hamstring injury is well enough for him to play without limitations against the Jaguars in London on Sunday, but he’s still short of full participation in the team’s practice sessions. Wilson was listed as a limited participant on the team’s Thursday injury report. Friday will bring [more]

  • 5 players to watch in 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros

    Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies clash with Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros. Heres who to watch in this years Fall Classic.

  • Colts’ Frank Reich: ‘There is nobody waiving the white flag’

    "There is nobody waiving the white flag. That is not in the DNA. It’s not in my DNA, it’s not in our players’ DNA." - Colts HC Frank Reich.

  • Arthur Smith: I can see the belief Carolina has in P.J. Walker

    The Panthers look like they’ve found a spark in quarterback P.J. Walker, who interim head coach Steve Wilks said would remain the starter this week. That means Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and the rest of his staff have to prepare to face Walker — a quarterback there isn’t too much film on. “You’ve got [more]

  • PFT’s Week 8 2022 NFL picks

    Week Eight is already upon us. And I’m holding a nine-game lead. I didn’t add to it last week. We split on four disagreements, going 9-5 each for the 14-game seventh weekend. For the year, I’m at 66-41-1. MDS is 57-50-1. This week, we disagree again on four games. Scroll to see all picks for [more]

  • What to watch for from each Vikings defensive position vs Cardinals

    The defense has been solid but there is room for improvement. Here is one thing to watch for from each position

  • Vegas Woman Who Said She’s Too ‘Pretty’ to Be Arrested Is Arrested for Killing Her Mom

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentA 28-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations she killed her mother—just months after she reportedly told police she was too good looking to be arrested.Hend Bustami was nabbed in California, shortly after police responded to a 2:34 a.m. call from a “frantic female” who told dispatchers that her mother was dead then hung up, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dave Valenta said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.In a statement, police

  • Famous artist known for mass nude photo shoots wants volunteers for new installation

    Spencer Tunick wants thousands of nude participants to pose in a half-artwork, half-public health campaign to raise awareness of skin cancer.

  • Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'So Angry' Over Family's Legal Troubles: 'My Whole Life Could Change'

    Savannah Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion in June