Authorities arrest 12 on charges of cocaine, fentanyl charges

Feb. 18—CONCORD — Twelve people from three states have been arrested as part of a cross-border investigation into the illegal sales of cocaine and methamphetamine in New Hampshire and Maine, New Hampshire authorities announced on Friday.

Ten of the 12 hail from New Hampshire. One lived in Lewiston, Maine; the other in Plymouth, Mass.

The investigation involved local police departments in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, state police in both states, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General.

Authorities said they were limited in the details of what they can disclose — for example, the quantities of drugs confiscated — because court papers are sealed at this point.

"Obviously, with the amount of people it's a significant investigation," said Danielle Sakowski, chief of the Attorney General's Drug Prosecution Unit.

According to a news release, Concord resident James Towne, 44, allegedly supplied methamphetamine to eight others, who allegedly distributed the drug in the Concord and Lakes regions.

Also, Plymouth, Mass., resident Mark Dipaolo, 45, supplied cocaine to an intermediary who sold it to a third person to take to Maine.

Five arrests took place in December and the remainder on Thursday. The earlier arrests were not immediately disclosed because the investigation was ongoing at that point, Sakowski said. At this point, the investigation involves is ongoing.

Those arrested were:

* Mark Dipaolo, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine and conspiracy to sell cocaine.

* Craig Clark, 50, of Hudson; conspiracy to sell cocaine.

* Towne, 44, of Concord; conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

* Jami Marquis, 27, of Concord; conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

* Michael Marquis, 55, of Manchester; conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

* Stephanie Allard, 43, of Belmont; conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

* Jennifer Boudle, 34, of Concord; conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

* Christopher Davis, 49, of Concord; conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

* Robert Hopkins, 33, of Lewiston, Maine; conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

* Nancy Jones, 56, of Chichester; conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

* Shannon Pellot-Sosa, 36, of Hooksett; conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

* Kyle Putnam, 38, of Tilton; conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

Sakowski said some of the suspects are being held in jail, but other have been released on bail.

The fact that fentanyl was not found during the investigation does not mean that New Hampshire has exited the fentanyl crisis, Sakowski said.

"The fact this involves different drugs speaks to the fact there are different epidemics in this state in terms of drug use," she said.