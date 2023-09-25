Authorities arrest 14-year-old in connection to Northern Kentucky bridge threats

Authorities have announced the arrest of a 14-year-old who allegedly made multiple fake bomb threats, alleging explosives were on the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge between Kentucky and Ohio.

The juvenile was charged with four counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, according to Covington Police Lt. Justin Bradbury. The minor was taken into custody in Michigan Friday.

The first threat happened Sept. 13. Kenton County dispatchers received a bomb threat from an unknown person, police previously said. The suspect threatened to shoot police and put pipe bombs on the bridge. The suspect reportedly demanded $400,000.

The second threat happened a few days later. The threat prompted a closure on both sides of the river for nearly two hours while officers investigated.

The third threat happened around midnight on Sept. 19, according to WKRC in Cincinnati. The bridge reopened about two hours later.

The fourth threat happened early in the morning one day after the third threat, according to WCPO in Cincinnati. The threat was once again unfounded and the bridge opened roughly one hour later.

On Sept. 18 the bridge was shut down for a fifth time after a suspicious package was found unattended, according to WCPO. The package contained bedding and the bridge was reopened shortly afterwards.

The Covington Police Department worked with FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force partners and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

“The partnership we share with this organization continues to prove itself an asset to the city and the region,” Covington police said in a news release. “Thank you for everyone’s patience as we worked to ensure the public’s safety following each threat.”

An arrest has been made related to the four bomb threats made against the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge. As a reminder, hoax threats are not a joke. They put innocent people at risk and drain law enforcement resources.https://t.co/7YTn3fIEm2 — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 25, 2023