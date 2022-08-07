Authorities arrest 22-year-old Lowell man in connection with the murder of a relative

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced on Sunday that an arrest was made in connection with last weekend’s murder of a 64-year-old Lowell woman who was found stabbed to death in her home.

Rayshawn Settles, 22 of Lowell, was arrested and charged with the murder of his great aunt, Linda Gilbert who was found unresponsive in her Loring Street home on July 31. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

Investigators were able to locate surveillance video of Settles, walking to and from Gilbert’s home around the time of the murder. They were also able to locate Settle’s clothing he allegedly wore during the time of the murder.

Those clothes were tested at the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory and found to have Gilbert’s DNA on them, Ryan said in a statement.

Settles was arrested Saturday at Lowell General Hospital, where he has been being civilly held since August 1. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Lowell District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

