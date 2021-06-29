Authorities arrest 3 inmates in stabbing death at local prison

Jun. 29—Three inmates at Baldwin State Prison near Milledgeville have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another inmate earlier this month, The Union-Recorder has learned.

The newspaper learned of the arrests Tuesday after a Georgia Open Records request was filed with the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The trio of suspects taken into custody on charges of malice murder were identified as Tyquerion Steed, Kevonta Daniels and Tarez Gordon, according to McCall Trammell, assistant general counsel for the Office of Legal Services with the Georgia Department of Corrections.

There was no information provided by state corrections officers related to the inmates' convictions and the sentences they currently are serving.

The same was true of the victim.

Each of the suspects are accused of stabbing to death fellow inmate Jose Garcia Ibrra with "a foreign object," thus causing the victim's death.

Autopsy results are still pending. The autopsy was performed at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory in Decatur.

The murder took place at Baldwin State Prison on Laying Farm Road sometime between noon and 2 p.m. on June 15.

State warrants were taken out against the three suspects on June 16 by Georgia Department of Corrections Criminal Investigator Felton Burney.

The investigator obtained the murder warrants from Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Amanda S. Petty.

After their arrests, the suspects were taken to the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center where they were photographed, fingerprinted and then released into the custody of state corrections officers.

The suspects are being held at undisclosed prisons while awaiting the next legal steps.

One of those steps includes the case being presented before grand jurors in Baldwin County for consideration of possible criminal indictments against the suspects. Such action would be taken by Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III.

Each of the suspects would then face arraignment and later await a trial date.