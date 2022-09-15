Authorities announce arrest of Westfield woman for bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital

Federal authorities on Thursday arrested a woman accused of calling in a fake bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital, where doctors and staffers have been facing harassment and threats of violence over its surgical program for transgender youths.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Joseph R. Bonavolonta of FBI Boston, and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox announced Thursday afternoon the arrest of Catherine Leavy, 37, of Westfield.

Authorities recovered the phone they believe she used to make the bomb threat on Aug. 30 at the healthcare facility prompting a lockdown with children, parents, and staff still inside. A bomb squad that was called in swept the facility and declared the hospital all clear.

A similar threat was reported at the hospital last week. A hospital spokesperson confirmed that there was no bomb found on site and condemned the “extremist behavior.”

The hospital has been the target of an array of threats against their transgender care programs in recent weeks.

Leavy is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday in Boston federal court, Rollins said. She is charged with one count of making a false telephonic bomb threat. It was not immediately clear on Thursday if she has an attorney to comment on her behalf.

“This behavior is nothing short of reprehensible, and let me be clear, it needs to stop now,” Bonavolonta said. “Threatening the life of anyone who seeks any type of health service is a heinous act and will not be tolerated,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW