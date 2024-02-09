Authorities arrest Ferndale resident accused of child rape and possessing child porn

A Ferndale resident was taken into custody Friday, Feb. 9, by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for allegations of child rape and possession of child pornography.

Deputies detained Douglas Calvin Smith, 48, and he was turned over to the Bellingham Police Department and booked into jail, according to Deb Slater with the Sheriff’s Office.

A Bellingham police investigation established Smith had made contact with multiple teenagers with whom he had inappropriate relationships, Megan Peters with BPD said.

Detectives believe there are more victims in and around Bellingham who have not come forward and are asking anyone with information regarding Smith’s activities to contact Bellingham detectives through the non-emergency number at 360-676-6911 and reference case number 24B07223. Reports can also be made through www.cob.org/tips.

Bellingham police reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to help located Smith, who was found by deputies in Griffintown Park in Ferndale with a minor. He was arrested without incident, Slater said.

Bellingham police said Smith goes by the name “Dre” on social media.

Smith was arrested under suspicion of second-degree child rape, possessing child porn and communicating with minors for immoral purpose. He remained in custody at Whatcom County Jail as of Friday afternoon.