Authorities arrest four in connection to overdose death of 'The Wire' star Michael K. Williams





Authorities in New York have arrested four individuals in connection with the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, according to the Department of Justice.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DOJ said Irvin Cartagena, Hector Robles, Luis Cruz, and Carlos Macci have been arrested and charged in the death of Williams.

The four defendants were allegedly part of a drug-trafficking operation, referred to as "DTO".

Williams, known for his portrayal of stick-up artist Omar Little on HBO's Baltimore-based drama "The Wire," and as Chalky White on "Boardwalk Empire," died in September at the age of 54 from a heroin overdose.

According to courts documents, in Sept. 5, 2021 Cartagena sold Williams the fatal dose of heroin, which was laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue, as Cartagena, a.k.a. "Green Eyes" executed a hand-to-hand transaction of the purchase.

Authorities said Williams died as a result of using the fentanyl-laced heroin he purchased from the group, adding the individuals still continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin after knowing of Williams' death.

The four individuals had been operating in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y. since August 2020, according to the statement.

"As these federal charges show, the NYPD's narcotics and precinct detectives in Brooklyn North lived this case, never relenting in their investigation until they could bring a measure of justice to Michael K. Williams and his family, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement.

"It is a level of dedication the NYPD carries out in every case, from beginning to end, in every instance where criminals peddle narcotics and prey on the innocent, and where people die from illegal drugs."

Cartagena, 39; Robles, 57; Cruz, 56; and Macci, 70, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl, and heroin. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Cartagena, who was arrested in Puerto Rico by authorities, was also charged with causing the death of Williams in connection with the narcotics conspiracy, and faces up to life in prison. Cartagena is expected to be in federal court in Puerto Rico on Thursday.

Robles, Cruz, Macci appeared in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.