Authorities arrest juvenile suspect after man shot in the leg in south Durham

A male juvenile was arrested and charged with shooting a man in the leg in south Durham Wednesday night, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Durham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 7600 block of Rosement Parkway off of Herndon Road, near The Streets at Southpoint mall.

Authorities arrived to find a 22-year-old man lying in the street with a non-life-threatening leg wound the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Durham County EMS arrived to take him to the hospital.

A search was conducted for the suspect in the area after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene led investigators to the home of the suspect, and authorities found him at another location where he was taken into custody without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A juvenile petition was obtained to charge the suspect with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He is being detained in a juvenile facility.

The rate of shootings in Durham this year is poised to break the records of previous years, according to year-to-date data from the Durham Police Department.