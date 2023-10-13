Authorities arrest man accused of knife attack in Caldwell County
Federal marshals have arrested a man accused of attacking a man with a knife in Caldwell County.
Jonathan Pearson is facing several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and breaking and entering.
He was taken into custody Friday morning in Burke County.
Marshals said they tried to arrest him at a home in Granite Falls last week, but he was able to elude them.
This led to a manhunt near Lakeside Park.
As a precaution, several schools in the area kept students inside and had extra law enforcement on campus during the search.
