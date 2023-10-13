Authorities arrest man accused of knife attack in Caldwell County

Federal marshals have arrested a man accused of attacking a man with a knife in Caldwell County.

Jonathan Pearson is facing several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and breaking and entering.

He was taken into custody Friday morning in Burke County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of knife attack on the run in Caldwell County, authorities say

Marshals said they tried to arrest him at a home in Granite Falls last week, but he was able to elude them.

This led to a manhunt near Lakeside Park.

As a precaution, several schools in the area kept students inside and had extra law enforcement on campus during the search.

VIDEO: Man accused of knife attack on the run in Caldwell County, authorities say



