Authorities arrest man in connection with Harlingen stabbing death

Dec. 15—A 19-year-old Harlingen man has been arrested in a Sept. 24 stabbing that left another man dead, Harlingen police said in a media release.

Cruz Dominguez was arrested Wednesday by authorities and arraigned on one count of murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

According to the media release, Cruz is accused of stabbing Jonathan Erevia. His body was found Sept. 24, lying in a driveway at the 1400 block of Findley Street. He had multiple stab wounds to his body.

Through an investigation that involved the Harlingen Police Department, the Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals, authorities were able to identify Dominguez as the suspect.

As of Thursday, Dominguez remained in custody in the Harlingen City Jail. He will most likely be transported to a Cameron County detention facility if he cannot post bond.