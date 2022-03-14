Authorities arrest man on drug-traffic charges

Mar. 14—A Baldwin County man, who has been in trouble with the law several times in recent years, is back in trouble with authorities again.

The latest incident involving David James Hartry, of the 3000 block of Heritage Place, Milledgeville, has landed him back in jail.

As in previous times when he was arrested, drugs are reportedly involved.

It happened Tuesday afternoon when he was stopped for a traffic offense at the Sonic Drive-Inn on North Columbia Street in Milledgeville.

The traffic offense was for an expired tag on a 1999 Toyota Honda Accord, according to an incident reported filed by Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ernesto Lopez, who made the traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, agents with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force along with assistance from deputies, officers and troopers with the Georgia State Patrol post in Milledgeville, seized a small amount of marijuana from inside the car.

Authorities later went to Hartry's residence where they seized additional marijuana, along with several grams of cocaine and a set of scales, according to Ocmulgee Drug Task Force Commander Wesley Nunn.

"We found three or four ounces of marijuana and probably a couple of grams of cocaine," Nunn said.

Some of the illegal drugs were found behind the dryer, the drug commander said.

"He has extensive criminal record," Nunn said. "And because he does, he had previously signed a Fourth Amendment Waiver, which allows authorities to search him at any time for illegal drugs or weapons."

Nunn told The Union-Recorder that authorities had been waiting for Hartry to leave work before Lopez made a traffic stop.

Lopez said in his report that Hartry admitted to smoking marijuana and admitted he had a "blunt" in the car with him.

The suspect was detained by agents with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and his probation officer.

Hartry was later charged with Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine. He also was served with a warrant for probation violation, and issued a citation for an expired vehicle registration.

Hartry, who was a 2021 graduate of the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Adult Treatment Court Collaborative Program, remained behind bars Friday at the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center.