Authorities arrest man sought for questioning in slaying of ex-wife, three others

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

Mar. 10—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When authorities closed in on Sean Lannon in St. Louis, the 47-year-old was sleeping in a car stolen from a friend who had been beaten to death a day earlier in New Jersey.

"It looks like he was catching some sleep in the car, obviously he'd been driving extensively," said Tom Gilbert of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey. "... He decided to put some miles between us and himself."

U.S. Marshals arrested Lannon on Wednesday after he was named a "person of interest" in the deaths of his ex-wife Jennifer Lannon, 39, as well as Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60.

The four were found in Apostalon's truck — some of them dismembered — when security guards noticed a "foul odor" in a parking garage at the Albuquerque International Sunport last Friday. Albuquerque homicide detectives were planning to travel to Missouri to interview Lannon.

Before he was arrested Lannon called an acquaintance to say "he is extremely sorry for all the things he has done" and he "murdered his wife and her boyfriends in New Mexico" as well as a friend found beaten to death in New Jersey, according to court records.

Authorities say Sean Lannon had flown out of the Sunport with his three children on Thursday evening and arrived in Philadelphia that night.

Gilbert said due to "the nature of ongoing events" authorities were able to take the children from Sean Lannon but couldn't arrest him as no charges had been filed at that point.

Days later, he said, Sean Lannon went on to commit a homicide in his home state of New Jersey.

On Wednesday, prosecutors in New Jersey filed numerous charges, including an open count of murder, burglary, possession of a weapon and motor vehicle theft against Lannon in the beating death of Michael Dabkowski, 66, at his East Greenwich home.

Gilbert said Sean and Jennifer Lannon grew up in that part of New Jersey and knew Dabkowski, a churchgoer and "good community person," who had "at times afforded a helping hand" to Sean Lannon.

"We don't know exactly what led to the violent actions to kill the victim," he said, adding that Lannon took Dabkowski's car from the garage afterward and fled to Missouri.

Lt. David Chavez of the Grants Police Department said they are still looking for Daniel Lemos, 45, for questioning in the deaths of Miller, Mata and Jennifer Lannon.

He said the three were all from Grants and knew each other, but Grants police aren't sure how Apostalon — who was known to live in his truck and give people rides for money — fits in.

Grants police had been looking for Miller, Mata and Jennifer Lannon since last month and, on Feb. 26, said Lemos — a relative of Miller's who knew all three — was wanted for questioning.

Recommended Stories

  • Cuomo denies reported claims of groping woman at governor's mansion

    "I have never done anything like this," the Democratic governor said, while adding that the report's details were "gut-wrenching."

  • Man charged in NJ slaying, questioned in 4 New Mexico deaths

    A man considered a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three other people in New Mexico was charged Wednesday with a separate killing in New Jersey. Sean Lannon was arrested in St. Louis on Wednesday morning after a manhunt stretching from New Jersey to Missouri. Wednesday afternoon, authorities in Gloucester County, New Jersey, charged the 47-year-old with murder, robbery, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and other offenses in the death of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski.

  • Elizabeth Banks to Direct Thriller 'Cocaine Bear' Inspired By True Story of Animal Who Overdosed on Drug

    A 175-pound bear once ate 70 pounds of smuggled cocaine, and now Elizabeth Banks is directing a movie about it

  • Michael Cohen has seventh meeting with Manhattan DA as Trump investigation ramps up

    The meeting comes as the sprawling investigation into the former president's taxes and finances intensifies.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Caroline Flack 'wasn't emotionally wired' for fame

    A new Channel 4 documentary examines the events leading up to the TV presenter's death in 2020.

  • J&J 'under stress' to hit EU vaccine supply goal

    Johnson & Johnson may struggle to meet its target for delivering vaccines to the EU. That's according to a European official who spoke to Reuters. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant is supposed to supply 55 million doses in the second quarter. But the firm has reportedly informed Brussels that it's facing issues which could complicate that plan. The problems concern the supply of vaccine ingredients and equipment. J&J is said to be 'under stress' to meet the target - though it hasn't said it's impossible. The company's vaccine is set to be approved within days by the bloc's regulator. EU deliveries could then start in April, with a goal of 200 million doses this year. The vaccine has already been rolled out in the U.S., though March delivery forecasts there have been cut. There was no official comment on the Reuters report from the EU or J&J. Any delay would further complicate EU vaccination plans, which have been hit by bumpy supplies from other makers. AstraZeneca cut its planned first-quarter deliveries by more than a half. Deliveries from Pfizer and Moderna have also faced delays.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Oprah Winfrey: Skin colour remark 'not Queen nor Duke'

    Prince Harry said they were not the ones behind comments on "how dark" their baby would be, says TV host.

  • House Call: It’s Time for That Outdoor Oasis

    Insert The Sound of Music spinning GIFOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Controversial GOP rep. Lauren Boebert claims she started carrying a gun after a man was beaten to death behind her restaurant. He actually died of a drug overdose.

    Local police have repeatedly debunked her claim.

  • Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

    Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash is falling on her sword by denouncing Donald Trump and distancing herself from the conservative network. During an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Dash claimed the right-wing focused outlet casted her as an “angry Black woman.” Dash claimed that anger led to her mistakes.

  • Whoopi Goldberg goes viral for one-word reaction to Meghan McCain’s comments

    After yesterday’s show, icon Whoopi Goldberg went viral for her one-word reaction to Meghan McCain‘s comments surrounding Piers Morgan‘s big walk-off. The View is constantly covering hot topics worldwide, so naturally, the show has been covering the big Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the media fallout across the pond. Yesterday morning, Piers Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after being held accountable for his rhetoric surrounding Markle for the past few years.

  • "We’ve overdone it": McConnell likens Capitol security measures to Kabul

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters the security presence in and around the U.S. Capitol was an overreaction on Wednesday. Why it matters: The Capitol grounds have been surrounded by troops and tall fencing with razor wire since rioters stormed the building in January. McConnell joins a growing number of lawmakers who have decried the security measures, Bloomberg reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "I think we are way overreacting to the current need," McConnell said. "We’ve overdone it.He said earlier Wednesday that he's "extremely uncomfortable with the fact that my constituents can’t come to the Capitol," per Politico."It reminds me of my last visit to Kabul," he added, referring to the capital of Afghanistan. "It looks terrible to have our beacon of democracy surrounded by razor wire and National Guard troops."The big picture: The National Guard remains deployed at the Capitol through at least May 23, but other lawmakers including Democrats have echoed McConnell's concerns.Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the second-highest-ranking Democrat in the upper chamber, called the security measures "unacceptable" on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg."Currently, 10-foot fences with razor wire on top of it," Durbin said. "It's just ghastly. It’s an embarrassment. If there is a better way to protect us, I want to see it."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • American Airlines says 13,000 workers can tear up furlough notices after passage of COVID-19 relief bill

    American Airlines is "happily" canceling over 10,000 furloughs as Congress' new COVID-19 relief bill heads to President Biden's desk. American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom told employees on Wednesday that after Congress passed the new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that includes more funding for the Payroll Support Program, it will be canceling 13,000 furloughs. "For our 13,000 colleagues who received Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices last month, those are happily canceled - you can tear them up!" the company said. American Airlines had previously informed 13,000 employees that they would be furloughed without more federal assistance, according to CNN. Biden is planning to sign the new relief package, the American Rescue Plan, on Friday. It includes $15 billion for the airline industry, NPR notes. When Biden signs the relief package, American Airlines said this will "extend" its commitment that all U.S. team members will "continue to receive pay and benefits through" Sept. 30. The company also told employees, "if you see your local congressional representative on a flight, be sure to thank her or him for their work this past year and for recognizing the noble work you all do every day." White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain quickly celebrated news of the canceled American Airlines furloughs on Wednesday, tweeting in response, "Help is here." Overall, CNN writes, Congress' relief bill is "expected to save 27,000 airline workers from furloughs." NEW: American Airlines is telling 13,000 workers who received notices of April 1 furloughs "you can tear them up!" House passage of $1.9 trillion stimulus bill extends airline Payroll Support Program once again. pic.twitter.com/a23SkVfhwd — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?Marcia Fudge sworn in as Housing and Urban Development secretary

  • Meghan had given backing to friend who told TV show 'many emails and texts' supported her claims

    The Duchess of Sussex allowed one of her closest friends to give a television interview just hours after agreeing to the Queen’s wish not to provide further explosive commentary on her grievances. Janina Gavankar, an actress, told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s claims that her mental health concerns were ignored by Buckingham Palace. The interview, which Miss Gavankar confirmed had been authorised by the Duchess, is likely to have caused frustration among palace aides, coming after the Sussexes indicated they would adhere to the Queen’s wish to address their concerns privately with the family. The Duchess told Ms Winfrey that she was denied medical help when she contemplated suicide A source close to the couple suggested on Wednesday that nothing further on the matter would be heard from their camp, bringing them into line with the Royal family’s desire to avoid a further war of words.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene delays COVID stimulus vote, annoys Republicans

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's vote to adjourn proceedings Wednesday drew criticism on both sides of the aisle after she delayed the House's vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Why it matters: President Biden's relief bill passed along party lines after Greene protested the bill by using a procedural tactic to slow down the vote. Her procedural quagmires are adding to the conflict among Republicans in Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Forty Republicans sided with Democrats by voting against her motion to adjourn. The number of Republican members opposing Greene's stall tactics have increased since February, and doubled in size since last week when the Georgia representative made a motion to adjourn.What they're saying: "I'm tired of all the games and I just want to move along with the business of the government," Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Axios."Dilatory tactics work like salt, lightly sprinkled brings flavor, too much will ruin the meal," said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) “The GOP leadership has a strategy to retake the House in 2022 and the frequent calls for adjournment are not the plan," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said in a statement.Most Republicans sided with Greene, though, and some defended her."Anything to slow down the Democrats from destroying our country, I'm all for it," Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) told Axios before walking into the House chamber.“We only have so many levers in the minority,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told reporters.After the COVID bill passed, Greene thanked the 149 Republicans who voted with her and referred to the dissenters as the "40 white flags of the Surrender Caucus" in a statement on Twitter.Not a single Democrat voted in favor of Greene's motion, and some expressed annoyance with the procedural vote that delayed the House's debate on the COVID amendment by 30 minutes."Part of our job is coming in here to do voting. When you come to Congress you soon realize the most precious thing you have is time. These procedural votes just done to mess with the system, I think, waste a lot of time and energy," Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios."Yes," said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) when asked if she's mad about the procedural vote. "Because we're fighting for their constituents and they're not."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • New details emerge of Trump's call to Georgia's chief elections investigator

    In late December, former President Donald Trump called Frances Watson, the chief investigator in the Georgia Secretary of State's office, and during their six-minute phone call, he encouraged her to look for fraud in mail-in ballots that were being audited, The Wall Street Journal reports. The phone call was first reported by The Washington Post in January, but was not released until now. Trump told Watson multiple times that he won the state, and "something bad happened," the Journal reports. He told Watson that she had the most important job in the country, and "when the right answer comes out, you'll be praised." Trump also said ballots were "dropped," but did not explain what he meant, and Watson did not press him further, the Journal says. There were two statewide recounts in Georgia, with both finding the same thing: President Biden won the state by about 12,000 votes, and Trump lost. At the time of the call to Watson, a forensic audit was underway of 15,000 mail-in ballots from Cobb County; it was later announced that no evidence of fraud was found. Trump told Watson he was calling at the request of his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and she said she was "honored" to be speaking to him and was "only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts." Trump picked up the phone again in early January to urge Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to "find" enough votes to overturn Biden's win in the state. This prompted a criminal investigation into attempts to influence the 2020 presidential election, now underway by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. In a statement to the Journal, Raffensperger's spokesman said Trump's call with Watson is "just one more example" of how his office promised to "follow the law, count every legal vote, and investigate any allegations of fraud." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?Marcia Fudge sworn in as Housing and Urban Development secretary