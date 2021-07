Reuters

A federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana, grabbed national headlines in March 2020 after a COVID-19 outbreak killed at least eight inmates and sickened more than 100 people. Sixteen months later, about 70% of its inmates have been vaccinated against the coronavirus - a rate more than double the 34% of Bureau of Prisons (BOP) staffers there who have taken the shot, according to Oakdale's union leader Ronald Morris, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1007. The fact that so few Oakdale employees have agreed to get vaccinated underscores the challenges President Joe Biden's administration will face as he tries to order federal employees to either get vaccinated https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-federal-worker-vaccination-push-affect-millions-2021-07-29 or face regular testing.