Authorities arrest man wanted in shooting that triggered shelter-in-place order in Lynn

State police on Monday arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that triggered a shelter-in place order in Lynn last week.

Anthony Guiterrez, 23, is facing charges including assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and illegal possession of ammunition, according to an arrest warrant issued by Lynn police.

Guiterrez opened fire in the area of Commercial and Neptune streets around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 and then fled on foot before officers were able to apprehend him, Lynn police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects exited a black Lexus before Guiterrez, the driver, moved to the rear of the car and began to fire shots at a white Toyota Camry, according to Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy.

Residents and schools near Commercial Street, South Street, Market Square, and the Lynn Commons were asked to stay inside while investigators combed the area.

Members of the state police violent fugitive apprehension section tracked down Guiterrez in Salem and took him into custody.

Police didn’t say if anyone was injured in the shooting.

