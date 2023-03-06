Authorities arrest Milledgeville man in fatal shooting of 10-year-old boy Monday

Police arrested a Milledgeville man and charged him with murder Monday afternoon after a 10-year-old boy was killed in a shooting early that morning, officials said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block Harrisburg Road in southwest Milledgeville, Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said during a press conference. Damarion Bird, 10, was in a mobile home with his father, asleep in bed, when someone started shooting.

More than 15 shots hit the mobile home, Massee said, and one shot wounded Bird. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The father was not hurt in the shooting.

Massee said the shooter was hiding in the woods about 100 feet away when he shot at the mobile home.

Baldwin sheriff’s deputies and GBI agents arrested Rodracius Demaris Stephens, 39, at about 2 p.m. Monday in a Milledgeville hotel and charged him with felony murder. He is being held at the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the shooting was unclear, but Massee said the home was targeted. Investigators think Stephens did not act alone and will interview other suspects.

Stephens was arrested for multiple drug offenses as recently as 2019, including possession of cocaine, court documents show.

Bird was a student at Lakeview Academy in Milledgeville. The Baldwin sheriff’s office notified the school when Bird was identified. Bird’s death is the second murder in Milledgeville this year, Massee said.