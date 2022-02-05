Authorities arrest Riverbank man in connection with gas station, fast food robberies

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported that detectives on Thursday arrested a Riverbank man in connection with several robberies and on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.

Dominic Fells, 26, was booked at the Public Safety Center on suspicion of two robberies in Riverbank, warrants for two robberies and one attempted robbery in Modesto, a Tuolumne County warrant for attempted robbery and possession of methamphetamine, according to a Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.

He remained in custody Saturday with his bail set at $300,000. He is scheduled to appear in court

“Along with Modesto Police investigators, Riverbank Police Services detectives identified Fells as a suspect in a string of robbery cases in Stanislaus County,” according to the post. (Riverbank contracts with the Sheriff’s Department for police services.)

The post states that during a search of a house associated with Fells authorities found “several items ... that are believed to be related to cases in both jurisdictions.” The post alleges that Fells possessed meth at the time of his arrest.

The Sheriff’s Department wanted Fells in connection with the Jan. 30 and Feb. 2 robberies of a gas station, according to the post. “Fells was armed with a knife during one of the incidents, and indicated he was armed with a gun in the other,” according to the post.

The Modesto Police Department identified Fells as the suspect in the Dec. 2 armed robbery of a Subway sandwich shop on Yosemite Boulevard and the Jan. 24 armed robbery of a Subway on Floyd Avenue. Fells allegedly had a gun in both robberies, according to the post.

Authorities say he also is the suspect in an attempted robbery of an Oakdale Road liquor store and was armed with a hammer.

Investigators are looking at whether Fells is connected to other robberies. Anyone with information about the Modesto incidents is asked to email Detective Booza at boozag@modestopd.com. Anyone with information about the Riverbank incidents is asked to call Detective J. Gallo at 209-869-7162.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or go to www.stancrimetips.org.