Authorities arrest suspect in double shooting at Caribbean Festival in Worcester

A man wanted in connection with a double shooting that occurred at Worcester’s Caribbean Festival in late August was arrested Tuesday on a slew of charges, authorities said.

Omar Molina is facing charges including armed assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Worcester officers, state troopers, K9 teams, and United States Marshals nabbed Molina after learning that he was in Holden, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots during the Caribbean Festival at Institute Park around 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 found two shooting victims, ages 15 and 23, according to police. Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that the victims, who police say were innocent bystanders, were struck by gunfire that was exchanged near Salisbury and Boynton streets.

“Both shooting victims appear to be innocent bystanders who were unrelated to the dispute and were not intentionally targeted,” investigators wrote in a news release.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

