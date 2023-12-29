Authorities arrest suspect in Seattle drive-by shooting they say was tied to sex trafficking

Authorities in Snohomish County arrested a man they say is responsible for a drive-by shooting in July that was tied to prostitution on Aurora Avenue, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The victim reported that shots were fired at him from an SUV on southbound Interstate 5 near 50th Street in Seattle’s U-District on July 23.

Troopers took photos of how close the bullets came to hitting the victim. One of the bullets hit the passenger side door and another shattered a side mirror.

The victim said that before the shots were fired, he was at a gas station, where he asked the suspect to move his SUV so he could get out. The suspect then approached him with a gun in his hand and followed him onto the freeway, the victim told police.

But according to the Washington State Patrol’s investigation, with the help of the FBI, the shooting was related to commercial sex on Aurora Avenue.

WSP detectives said they developed probable cause to charge a 26-year-old Seattle man with second-degree assault. The charges were filed with the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Thursday, the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force took the suspect into custody for an outstanding warrant in Everett.

If you have information about sex trafficking or other shootings from possible victims, family members, or the community that might help in the continuing investigation into the suspect’s possible crimes, the WSP and the FBI want to hear from you. Anyone with information can submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov or by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI.