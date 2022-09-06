Authorities arrest teen who dated woman injured in southeast Sedgwick County shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday in southeast Sedgwick County that left a woman hospitalized, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow. Deputies arrived and found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left leg below the knee, Captain Brad Hoch said in a news briefing.

She was taken to a hospital where she remains, the release said.

The shooting suspect, a 17-year-old man, was arrested at the home and booked into the Sedgwick County juvenile detention facility on suspicion of aggravated battery and an outstanding warrant, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office says the two teens had been dating.

Detectives are still interviewing people and collecting evidence to piece together what led up to the shooting.