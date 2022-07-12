Authorities arrest third suspect in double homicide south of Wichita

A third suspect involved in a double homicide between Wichita and Derby has been arrested.

Authorities arrested Hieu Trong Luong, 42, of Wichita, on Tuesday in east Wichita, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ben Blick said. The sheriff’s office said in a news release last week that they were looking for Luong, also known as Sunny.

Luong has been charged with intentional and premeditated attempted first-degree murder as well as criminal possession of a firearm, a shotgun, by a felon, records show.

The charges stem from a shooting July 2 in the 4300 block of south Rock Road that killed 43-year-old Saren Negrete-Perez of California and a man whose identity officials are still trying to verify.

Luong has nine convictions in Kansas between 2003 and 2020, KDOC records show. One was in Stanton County and the rest were in Sedgwick County. The convictions include charges for drugs, criminal damage to property, theft, burglary and criminal threat.

Luong has 19 disciplinary reports from his time in prison. He was last released from prison in July 2021 and was taken off parole in January, records show.

Authorities have also arrested 42-year-old David Baeza and 43-year-old Joseph Ponse in the killings. Baeza was charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter. Ponse was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, court documents say.