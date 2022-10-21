Authorities arrested wanted suspect in Fairfield

Oct. 20—FAIRFIELD — A high speed pursuit and foot chase resulted in an arrest of a Kansas City man Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Attorney's Office says 22-year-old Sean Diontae Frost, of Kansas City, Missouri, was located after a three-hour search. Frost was wanted on charges in Missouri and Kansas, but now faces local charges.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office joined a pursuit entering the county on Highway 34 at speeds over 120 mph. The Iowa State Patrol and U.S. Marshals were pursuing the vehicle and requested assistance.

The vehicle continued to fled to the east side of Fairfield before it crashed near Exit 214, losing control and heading into oncoming traffic. The vehicle stopped on the shoulder and the driver, identified by the attorney's office as Frost, fled on foot.

Law enforcement set up a search perimeter consisting of several acres of farm land southeast of Fairfield. They also asked residents to lock their vehicles and stay inside during the search.

Frost was later located at 7:12 p.m. and arrested. He is being held in Jefferson County on charges of interference with official acts while armed with a firearm, excessive speed, eluding and reckless driving. His bond for those charges is $10,000.

Frost was wanted on charges of unlawful use/possession of weapon in Clay County, Missouri; resisting arrest creating substantial risk in Cooper County, Missouri; and aggravated assault criminal discharge of firearm in Johnson County, Kansas.

Assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in the apprehension of Frost were Iowa State Patrol, Fairfield Police Department, US Marshals, Iowa State Patrol Air Wing, Jefferson County Conservation, Burlington Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Drone Unit, and the Henry County Sheriff K9 Unit.

Jefferson County residents are encouraged to return to normal activities. They are further encouraged to visit Alert.Iowa.gov and sign up to receive emergency notifications. A number of residents were able to receive updates on their phone as the events unfolded yesterday evening.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.