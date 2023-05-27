Authorities ask for help in finding missing Bemidji woman, 32

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a 32-year-old Bemidji woman whose family hasn’t heard from her since February.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Bemidji Police Department are asking for information about the location of Chessna Lalgie, age 32, also known as Samara McLean.

Lalgie is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds, authorities say. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen her or know where she is, authorities ask that you call 911 or call the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center at 218-333-9111 (option 2).

