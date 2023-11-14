Authorities ask hunters in Jefferson County to look out for man wanted in 2020 shooting deaths

Kevin P. Anderson, 65, of Fort Atkinson hasn't been seen since 2020, when he was charged in the killings of his sister and brother-in-law.

More than three years after the killings of a Jefferson County couple, local investigators asked hunters to keep an eye out for the Fort Atkinson man charged in their homicides, who hasn't been seen since the shootings.

Kevin P. Anderson is charged in the shooting deaths of his sister, Nedra Lemke, and her husband, James Lemke, who were killed in June 2020. Prosecutors said Anderson was unhappy he wasn't named the executor of his father's will.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asked hunters in the county to watch "for anything that might lead to a conclusion in this case" as they spend time in wooded areas, especially near the intersection of State Highway 106 and County Highway A, in the town of Sumner, where the Lemkes were killed.

Anderson, 65, is described as 6 feet tall with blue eyes and balding brown hair and weighing about 200 pounds.

"If you see Anderson, do not approach him, and immediately contact law enforcement," a news release from the sheriff's office reads.

The sheriff's office asked anyone who believes to have seen Anderson, knows about his whereabouts or has any other information on the case to call them at 920-674-7310.

Anderson faces charges after shootings, house fire

Anderson is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide as well as attempted homicide, arson and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Prosecutors say Nedra Lemke called the sheriff's office on June 16 to report a possible burglary. She said she and her husband, Jim, saw broken windows when they arrived to mow the lawn at her father's home in Sumner, which is west of Fort Atkinson.

When a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy arrived, he found Lemke shot to death in the driveway, according to the criminal complaint. James Lemke's body was later found, also shot, in the driveway.

When the deputy returned to his squad car to get a rifle and call a dispatcher with information about what he saw, someone — believed to be Anderson — began firing at him from the house. The deputy returned fire.

Several rounds hit the squad car, most to the driver's area of the vehicle, according to the complaint. No one was hurt.

Three minutes after the deputy arrived at the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the home. It eventually burned to the ground.

