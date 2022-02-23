Authorities ask for public's help in search for missing Haledon man

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a Haledon man who has been missing for weeks.

Felix DeJesus' family has been desperately searching for him since he went missing on Feb. 2. His family reported him missing the next day.

The 41-year-old was last seen on Feb. 2 between 9 and 10 p.m. in Westside Park in Paterson, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office. His family said he was last seen near a bodega on Union Avenue after drinking too much alcohol.

DeJesus is 5-foot-9, weighs 200 pounds and has a large Puerto Rican flag tattoo on his chest.

MORE: Missing Haledon man was last seen with Paterson police, family says

DeJesus' disappearance has also caused an internal investigation by the Paterson Police Department and prosecutor's office, according to the family. DeJesus was allegedly taken in handcuffs by two Paterson cops after he was accused of bothering a woman in the bodega.

Felix Joel De Jesus has been missing since February 2. Wednesday, February 16, 2022

According to his brother, Giovanni DeJesus, IA investigators confirmed that his brother was taken from the bodega in a patrol vehicle before he was dropped off at the corner of Preakness Avenue and Front Street without charging him with a crime.

The DeJesus family attended Tuesday's Paterson council meeting to voice frustrations, complaining that not enough was being done to find him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the prosecutor's tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or at tips@passaiccountynj.org. Tips can also be submitted to Haledon Police Captain George Guzman at 973-790-4444.

Joe Malinconico of the Paterson Press contributed to this artcile.

Kaitlyn Kanzler covers Essex County for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: kanzler@northjersey.com

Twitter: @KaitlynKanzler8

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Missing Haledon NJ man: Authorities ask for public's help in search