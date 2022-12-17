Authorities ask for witnesses in Fridley hit-and-run death
Authorities are investigating the hit-and-run death of a man Friday night in Fridley and are asking the public for help in finding the driver.
Police were called to a report of a man lying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road at 5:17 p.m. Friday. When emergency workers arrived, they pronounced the man dead.
Police say it appears the man was struck by a vehicle and that the driver fled, according to a news release.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office asks that any witnesses or anybody who may have information about the crash call them at 763-427-1212.
