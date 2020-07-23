Authorities asking for help in finding killer of Delaware teacher on 1-year anniversary of her murder

It’s been one year since 50-year-old high school teacher Susan Morrissey Ledyard was murdered, and her family tells Dateline they feel they are no closer to finding out what happened.

“We’re utterly bewildered that we’ve reached the one-year mark without any answers,” Susan’s sister, Meg Morrissey Heinicke said. “It’s crushing.”

But Meg says that their family hasn’t given up hope and continue to push for Susan’s case to be solved.

Susan Ledyard (Courtesy of Morrissey Family) More

A week before the one-year anniversary of Susan’s murder, the Delaware State Police issued a press release seeking assistance from the public and urging anyone with information about the 2019 case to come forward.

“So much time has passed without any solid leads or evidence,” Meg said. “The one thing that could possibly change everything is someone coming forward with information. Even if it’s something minor. It could help.”

Susan’s body was found at 7:39 a.m. on July 23, 2019, in the Brandywine River near Northeast Boulevard in Wilmington, Delaware, according to the Delaware State Police.

Her car, a black 2016 Honda Civic, was found parked on Walkers Mill Road, approximately three miles upstream from where her body was discovered. Susan’s purse and phone were inside. Detectives do not believe Susan entered the river where her car was parked.

An autopsy conducted by the Division of Forensic Science ruled Susan’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma and drowning. On November 14, nearly four months after Susan’s body was found, authorities ruled her death a homicide.

Susan Ledyard and her sister, Meg Morrissey Heinicke, just three weeks before Susan's death. (Courtesy of Morrissey Family) More

Susan’s family previously told Dateline they were shocked, as many believed her death may have been a tragic accident.

“I did not think it was suicide, but it was inconceivable to think that there was any foul play,” Meg told Dateline in November. “At first it just seemed like a horrible accident. The thought that someone killed my sister just never even crossed my mind.”

Investigators with the Delaware State Police told Dateline they were able to collect video surveillance footage from several locations in the area where Susan’s car was found, and, using that video and her cell phone records, they were able to create a partial timeline of her activities.

They were able to determine that Susan was active on her cell phone throughout the night, texting and calling friends up until 2:45 a.m. They added that there was nothing alarming about the texts sent from, or received by, her phone.

“It wasn’t unusual for Susan to be up late,” Susan’s sister, Missy Morrissey told Dateline. “Especially during the summer. She was a teacher. So, summer meant she could stay up.”

Susan and her husband, Ben Ledyard. (Courtesy of Ben Ledyard.) More

Susan’s husband, Ben Ledyard, previously told Dateline he had gone to see a movie with a friend around 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019. When he got home, he said Susan was on the back porch texting on her phone. He added that he went to bed at 11 p.m. and said he never saw her again after that.